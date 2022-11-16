Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Exit 62 I-80 Clarion Is a Traveler’s Oasis

CLARION, Pa. — If you’re one of the thousands of people traveling on I-80 any given day, you might be familiar with Exit 62 in Clarion, also known as the Traveler’s Oasis.

With its wide array of hotels, restaurants, and shopping options, Clarion is a hotspot for travelers all year round.

Clarion County is the western gateway to the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors region, and the home of Cook Forest State Park, two spectacular wild and scenic rivers, the oldest golf course in continuous play in the U.S., a variety of interesting trails, a university, rich history, and many award-winning events.

Find more fun things to do, see, and experience in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region online at VisitPAGO.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.