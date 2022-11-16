Personal Experience Fuels Michele Hinderliter’s Drive to Help Cancer Patients

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michele Hinderliter’s own experience with breast cancer has fueled her efforts to help other cancer patients.

Michele has spent 30 years working as a registered nurse, with 22 of those years in hospice care. Currently, she holds the position of breast health nurse navigator at BHS Clarion Hospital’s Cancer Center, helping patients “navigate” through their experience with “the big C.”

Born and raised in Clarion County, Michele has always stayed close to home. After spending three years in Clarion High School’s Vocational Technology program, she went to Jameson School of Nursing in New Castle.

“Ever since I was a little girl, that’s all I can ever remember wanting to be was a nurse,” Michele told exploreClarion.com. “I don’t remember a time when I ever thought of doing anything else.”

In 1992, Michele started her career at Clarion Hospital. First, she worked in pediatrics, and two years later, she moved on to maternity doing home care. Then, she went to hospice and stayed there for 22 years before transitioning to oncology.

“I get to see some happy times now,” she said. “I get to see some patients that recover, that have a positive outcome. It’s not always the negative that you see. I get to see people live their journey and survive.”

Michele is called in once a patient, woman or man, has had a mammogram or ultrasound, and a biopsy is needed. She meets with patients to discuss their results and options and then begins the job of coordinating their care.

Cancer patients face myriad choices during their treatment. Michele’s job is to make sure they have all the information they need to make the decision that’s right for them. She helps them schedule appointments and treatments and guides them to other needed care while a patient at BHS Clarion Hospital’s Cancer Center.

In 2019, Michele was diagnosed with breast cancer herself. Michele says this personal experience helps her to empathize with her patients in a way she couldn’t before, hopefully making their diagnoses an easier burden to bear.

“I’ve been through surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation. I feel with that experience that I’m able to share with the girls, I’m able to help them be able to make their choices,” Michele said. “My main goal is to give them all the information they need, so they can make an educated decision.”

When Michele got the news that she had cancer, it was delivered over the phone by a radiologist while she was at work. She felt lost, she said. She didn’t know what to do and wished she had somebody there to be her guide. Being that guide, she noted, is an important part of her work.

“Every day is a different day,” she explained. “There’s a lot of coordinating between other facilities and ours. My days are full.”

When asked what the favorite part of her job is, she didn’t hesitate.

“The patients,” she stated. “Just being able to have that interaction with them, to be able to help them in whatever way we can—whether it be helping their pain, their nausea, or just listening to them.

“And, of course, they’re the best huggers. I love the hugs.”

