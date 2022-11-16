State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Domestic Incident Involving Strattanville Man

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Strattanville Man Cited for Harassment in Domestic Incident

PSP Clarion responded to a report of domestic violence on Olean Drive in Limestone Township, Clarion County, around 5:41 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8.

Police say 31-year-old Zachery Stromyer, of Strattanville, was issued the following non-traffic citation through Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office:

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The victim is a 27-year-old Summerville woman.

Court officials are awaiting a plea from Stromyer, according to court documents.

Troopers Investigating Damaged Pickup in Paint Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating an incident of criminal mischief near 28th Division Highway in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Police say an unknown actor(s) snapped off the antenna of a 2001 Dodge Dakota that was parked in a driveway sometime between 8:00 p.m. on November 11 and 3:00 p.m. on November 12.

The actor(s) then fled in an unknown direction.

The victim’s toolbox was also opened in the truck bed, but it is uncertain if anything was tampered with inside the vehicle or if anything is missing.

The victim is a 34-year-old Shippenville man.

This investigation continues.

DUI in Beaver Township

PSP Clarion conducted a traffic stop on a 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser on Interstate 80 in Beaver Township, Clarion County, around 8:57 a.m. on September 27.

Police say the operator—a known 43-year-old Hawthorn woman—was stopped for summary traffic violations and found to be driving under the influence.

Charges of DUI and related summary offenses were filed through Magisterial District Judge Jarah L. Heeter’s office.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Tuesday, November 15.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.