Two Local Teens Injured in Rollover Crash on Waterson Road

Wednesday, November 16, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

D217DAFA-BADC-4BA8-B64C-A579DF675000CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two local teens were injured following a rollover crash near Waterson Road on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened at 2:28 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15, on Waterson Road in Clarion Township.

Police say a 2000 Dodge Dakota driven by a known 16-year-old male, of Clarion, was traveling south around a left curve in the roadway when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway.

Once off the roadway, the vehicle impacted an embankment, causing it to roll over onto its driver’s side.

Both the operator and a known 16-year-old female passenger, of Clarion, suffered suspected minor injuries; however, neither individual was transported.

Both occupants were using seat belts.


