exploreClarion Announces 2022 Halloween Costume Contest Winners

Winners of this year’s EYT Halloween Costume Contest have been announced.

Clarion County

The winner of exploreClarion’s contest was Tina Chapman Parker. “The Man in the Yellow Hat” (Mitchell, 17) still dresses to trick or treat with his niece “Curious George” (Averie, 2).

Venango County

The winner of exploreVenango’s contest was Kaylan Wright. The Forrest Gump crew shined in their costumes!

Jefferson County

The winner of exploreJefferson’s contest was Heidi Hawk Miller. Isn’t this the cutest skunk you ever did see?!

Winners should claim their prize by messaging exploreClarion, exploreVenango, or exploreJefferson on Facebook.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.