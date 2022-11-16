 

exploreClarion Announces 2022 Halloween Costume Contest Winners

Wednesday, November 16, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

halloween-contestWinners of this year’s EYT Halloween Costume Contest have been announced.

Clarion County

The winner of exploreClarion’s contest was Tina Chapman Parker. “The Man in the Yellow Hat” (Mitchell, 17) still dresses to trick or treat with his niece “Curious George” (Averie, 2).

314066574_10226921342213645_8715874389639293326_n

Venango County

The winner of exploreVenango’s contest was Kaylan Wright. The Forrest Gump crew shined in their costumes!

Screenshot at Nov 15 21-26-25-2

Jefferson County

The winner of exploreJefferson’s contest was Heidi Hawk Miller. Isn’t this the cutest skunk you ever did see?!

313892493_6474140682599465_6095815976493624981_n

Winners should claim their prize by messaging exploreClarion, exploreVenango, or exploreJefferson on Facebook.


