12th Annual Kessa’s Blessings Turkey Trot to Benefit Three Local Families

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) — Come and show your support for three local families at the 12th Annual Kessa’s Blessings Turkey Trot on Thursday, November 24.

(Pictured above: left to right, clockwise – Kathie Johnston, Samantha Smith, and Doug Bish with their families.)

The 5K walk/run will begin at 8:00 a.m. along the Redbank Valley Trail in New Bethlehem.

A donation will be accepted in lieu of registration.

This year there will be three recipients that are battling cancer. Please come out and support Doug Bish, Kathie Johnston, and Samantha Smith and their families.

Meet at the Rails To Trails at the Trailhead in the municipal parking lot beside RMS Furniture.

