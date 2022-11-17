 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

12th Annual Kessa’s Blessings Turkey Trot to Benefit Three Local Families

Thursday, November 17, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-9ZU8jkQPXyi (1)NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) — Come and show your support for three local families at the 12th Annual Kessa’s Blessings Turkey Trot on Thursday, November 24.

(Pictured above: left to right, clockwise – Kathie Johnston, Samantha Smith, and Doug Bish with their families.)

The 5K walk/run will begin at 8:00 a.m. along the Redbank Valley Trail in New Bethlehem.

A donation will be accepted in lieu of registration.

This year there will be three recipients that are battling cancer. Please come out and support Doug Bish, Kathie Johnston, and Samantha Smith and their families.

Meet at the Rails To Trails at the Trailhead in the municipal parking lot beside RMS Furniture.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.