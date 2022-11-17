The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. West wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday – A chance of snow showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 17.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 40.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 44.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.