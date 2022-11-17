 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Thursday, November 17, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. West wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

Friday – A chance of snow showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 17.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 40.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 44.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


