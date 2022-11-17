Birthday Wishes: Maelynn Turns One!

A birthday wish, brought to you by The Haskell House.

Happy Birthday, Maelynn Thompson!

Maelynn turned one today, Thursday, November 17.

Maelynn is the daughter of Caitlynn Thompson and Matt Thompson, of Parker.

Maelynn’s hobbies are crawling away at lightning speed while mom or dad are trying to catch her, eating everything in sight, riding horses with mom, working in the garage with dad, and petting every animal she can get her hands on.

Maelynn has a personality full of determination and the happiest smile while she conquers the world!

To submit a birthday announcement, email [email protected]

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.