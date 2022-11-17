Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Duo Tater Bake

One week away from a fantastic feast!

Ingredients

4 pounds russet or Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cubed

3 pounds sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed



2 cartons (8 ounces each) of spreadable chive and onion cream cheese1 cup sour cream1/4 cup shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese1/3 cup 2% milk1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese1/2 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon pepper

Topping:

1 cup shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese

1/2 cup chopped green onions

1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Directions

-Place russet potatoes in a Dutch oven and cover with water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and cook until tender, 10-15 minutes.

-Meanwhile, place sweet potatoes in a large saucepan; cover with water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and cook until tender, 10-15 minutes. Drain; mash with half the cream cheese and sour cream and the 1/4 cup shredded cheese.

-Drain russet potatoes; mash with the remaining cream cheese and sour cream. Stir in the milk, Parmesan cheese, salt, and pepper.

-Spread 1-1/3 cups russet potato mixture into each of 2 greased 11×7-in. baking dishes. Layer each with 2 cups of sweet potato mixture. Repeat layers. Spread with the remaining russet potato mixture.

-Bake, uncovered, at 350° until heated through, about 15 minutes. Combine topping ingredients; sprinkle over casseroles. Bake until cheese is melted, 2-3 minutes longer.

