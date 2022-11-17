Clarion University Football: Jarrett Esposito, Khalil Owens Earn All-PSAC West Honors

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) announced its year-end football award winners on Wednesday afternoon.

Clarion running back Khalil Owens and kicker Jarrett Esposito were named All-PSAC West Second team in 2022, marking the second consecutive such honor for Owens and the first all-conference nod for Esposito.

Owens was the leading rusher in the Golden Eagles’ potent running attack in 2022, carrying the ball 166 times for 698 yards and a team-high six rushing touchdowns. He was also a weapon-catching passes out of the backfield, leading the team with 40 receptions and finishing second in receiving yards with 303. That gave the junior back 1,001 combined rushing/receiving yards in 2022, making him the first Clarion player to top 1,000 combined rushing/receiving yards since Delrece Williams in 2015 (1,101).

Owens topped 100 yards on the ground twice this season, with 120 yards against West Liberty on Sept. 1 and 124 yards against Mercyhurst on Sept. 17. Overall he surpassed 100 combined rushing/receiving yards five times this year. He also broke the 1,000-yard rushing mark for a career at Clarion during the season.

Esposito came into his own as the Golden Eagles’ kicker and punter in 2022, with the senior specialist ranking as one of the more consistent players in the PSAC all season long. Entering the final weekend of play, Esposito was one of only two kickers in the conference to still be perfect in field goal and extra point attempts, and finished the season 6-of-8 (.750) on field goals and 20-of-20 (1.000) on extra points. Esposito is the first Golden Eagles specialist to earn all-conference honors since punter Scott Ayers in 2016, and the first kicker to do so since his older brother, Phil Esposito, was named all-conference in 2015.

The highlight of Esposito’s season came on Oct. 15, when he booted a game-winning field against Mercyhurst as time expired to lift the Golden Eagles to a 23-21 victory over the Lakers. For that he was named the PSAC West Special Teams Player of the Week two days later.

