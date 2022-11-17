Deborah McGraw, 70, of Meadville, passed away at 7:44 A.M. Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022 at the Meadville Medical Center after an extended illness.

Born June 18, 1952 in Meadville, PA., she was the daughter of the late Francis A. & Catherine P. Driscoll McGraw.

Deb was a graduate of 1970 Meadville High School.

She had worked for the Area Agency on Aging for many years and had worked at Talon Zipper Industries.

Deb was a member of St. Agatha’s Church in Meadville.

She had cared for and lived with her mother for many years.

She is survived by three sisters and one brother: Mary Kay Marshall & her husband Craig of Dubois, Michael McGraw & his wife Nancy of Butler, Judy Green of Warren, Michelle Szabat and her husband Stanley of Salem, OH; one sister in law: Jean McGraw of Chicago; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, James F. McGraw, and a brother-in-law, Thomas A. Green

Friends will be received from 3-6P.M. Sunday in the Stephen P. Mizner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 404 Chestnut St. Meadville, PA.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Oil City, PA.

Memorials may be made to Act of Aging, 1034 Park Ave., Meadville, PA 16335 or to Yolando Barco Cancer Center 16792 Conneaut Lake Road, Meadville, PA 16335.

The family wishes to extend a thank you to the Barco Center for all their exceptional care for Deborah.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Reinsel Funeral Home, Michael J. Reinsel, Director, Oil City, PA.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com

