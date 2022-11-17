East Forest Students Host Soup Dinner Fundraiser

 

Thursday, November 17, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-NkPiHhn4ndjP0 (1)MARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Two East Forest School students recently hosted a soup dinner fundraiser at the MACA building in Marienville as part of their service project this year.

Vera Heferle and Jacob Glass, both 7th graders at East Forest School, advertised the fundraiser, collected donations, organized soup contributions, and worked at the event.

They will present their project at the PA FCCLA State Leadership Conference at Seven Springs Ski Resort in March of 2023.

Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is a nonprofit national career and technical student organization for young men and women in Family and Consumer Sciences education in public and private school in grades 6 through 12.

The students raised over $900.00 to donate to the MACA community pool to help with costs.


