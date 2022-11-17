Featured Local Job: Day-to-Day Substitute Nurses

Keystone School District currently has openings for Day-to-Day Substitute Nurses.

Positions are available immediately.

Interested Applicants should send a Letter of Interest; Resume, PA License; Three Letters of Reference; Current Act 34, 114, and 151 Background Clearances; and Act 168 Disclosure Forms to:

Mr. Michael McCormick



Keystone School District451 Huston AvenueKnox, PA 16232

Deadline: Until Positions are Filled



