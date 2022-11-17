 

Knox Man Seriously Injured After Being Struck by Vehicle in Parking Lot

Thursday, November 17, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

AmbulanceHARRISVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man was seriously injured after police say he was struck by a vehicle in a parking lot in Butler County last week.

According to a release issued by Butler-based State Police on Thursday, November 17, the incident happened at 6:02 a.m. on Thursday, November 10, in the parking lot of a healthcare facility on South Main Street, in Harrisville Borough, Butler County.

Police say a 2013 Chevrolet Sonic driven by 62-year-old Mary Jo Orf, of Polk, was turning into the parking lot and struck 64-year-old Thomas G. Kahl, of Knox, who was walking through the parking lot.

Kahl suffered suspected serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Grove City Medical Center by Superior Ambulance.

Orf was not injured; she was using a seat belt.

This crash is under investigation, police say.

PSP Butler were assisted on the scene by Harrisville Volunteer Fire Company.


