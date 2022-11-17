Local Man Escapes Injuries After Pickup Crashes into Ditch on I-80

PINE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injuries after road conditions led to his pickup crashing into a ditch along Interstate 80 on Sunday night.

According to Clearfield-based State Police, the crash occurred around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, November 13, on Interstate 80 in Pine Township, Clearfield County.

Police say 58-year-old Gerald E. Best, of Sligo, was driving a 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup “too fast for conditions” when the vehicle slid off the right side of the roadway and into a ditch.

Both tires of the driver’s side were blown out from hitting the ditch, police say.

Best was not injured; he was using a seat belt.

According to police, Best was issued a traffic citation.

PSP Clearfield was assisted on scene by Pellas Towing & Recovery.

