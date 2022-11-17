 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Local Man Escapes Injuries After Pickup Crashes into Ditch on I-80

Thursday, November 17, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

policePINE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injuries after road conditions led to his pickup crashing into a ditch along Interstate 80 on Sunday night.

According to Clearfield-based State Police, the crash occurred around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, November 13, on Interstate 80 in Pine Township, Clearfield County.

Police say 58-year-old Gerald E. Best, of Sligo, was driving a 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup “too fast for conditions” when the vehicle slid off the right side of the roadway and into a ditch.

Both tires of the driver’s side were blown out from hitting the ditch, police say.

Best was not injured; he was using a seat belt.

According to police, Best was issued a traffic citation.

PSP Clearfield was assisted on scene by Pellas Towing & Recovery.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.