Santa Claus Is Coming to Town for Knox Light Up Night on Friday

KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Santa Claus is coming to town for Knox Light Up Night this Friday, November 18.

The block party will take place on Main Street in Knox from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

At 6:15 p.m., attendees will gather in front of Main Street Park to “Light Up the Town.”

Food vendors, as well as hot chocolate, hot cider, and popcorn, will be available.

There will also be pedal cars, take-home bags, children’s crafts and ornaments, The Grinch, Santa’s Treats, and music.

