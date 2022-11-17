SPONSORED: J&J Trailer and Equipment Sales Carries Contractor Trailers

 

Thursday, November 17, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

j&j Jerad (1)SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – J&J Trailer and Equipment Sales has Durabull Contractor trailers in stock, perfect for those heavy duty jobs.

Durabull Contractor Trailers are dependable, reliable, and built for the toughest jobs.

With a true 3/4″ reinforced walk-on roof, racks, and a heavy-duty ladder, you can be sure this trailer is built for any job.

Jerad demonstrates the structural integrity and durability of these top-of-the-line aluminum cargo trailers, and they are sure to live up to their name.

j&j trailer 1

Check this Durabull trailer out: DURABULL CONTRACTOR TRAILER

Or browse a full line of available inventory at https://jjtrailersales.com/

J&J trailer 4

Give J&J a call at 814-226-6066 or stop by and see them in Shippenville or Strattanville.


