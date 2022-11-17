SPONSORED: J&J Trailer and Equipment Sales Carries Contractor Trailers
Thursday, November 17, 2022 @ 12:11 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – J&J Trailer and Equipment Sales has Durabull Contractor trailers in stock, perfect for those heavy duty jobs.
Durabull Contractor Trailers are dependable, reliable, and built for the toughest jobs.
With a true 3/4″ reinforced walk-on roof, racks, and a heavy-duty ladder, you can be sure this trailer is built for any job.
Jerad demonstrates the structural integrity and durability of these top-of-the-line aluminum cargo trailers, and they are sure to live up to their name.
Check this Durabull trailer out: DURABULL CONTRACTOR TRAILER
Or browse a full line of available inventory at https://jjtrailersales.com/
Give J&J a call at 814-226-6066 or stop by and see them in Shippenville or Strattanville.
