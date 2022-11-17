Michael Patton Advising: New Life for Your Old Insurance Policy
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton Advising submitted the following article: New Life for Your Old Insurance Policy.
Life insurance can serve many valuable purposes. However, later in life — when your children have grown, you’ve retired, or you’ve paid off your mortgage — you may no longer think you need to keep your coverage, or perhaps your coverage has become too expensive. You might be tempted to abandon the policy or surrender your life insurance coverage, but there are other alternatives to consider.
Term vs. Perm
If you have term life insurance, you generally will receive nothing if you surrender the policy or let it lapse by not paying the premiums. However, depending on your age, your health status, and the time left in the term, you may be able to extend the coverage or convert the policy to a permanent policy. The rules for extension and conversion vary by policy and company.
On the other hand, if you own permanent life insurance, the policy may have a cash surrender value (CSV), which you can receive upon surrendering the insurance. If you surrender your cash-value life insurance policy, any gain resulting from the surrender (generally, the excess of your CSV over the cumulative amount of premium paid) will be subject to federal and possibly state income tax. Also, surrendering your policy prematurely may result in surrender charges, which can reduce your CSV.
