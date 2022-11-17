State Police Calls: Physical Altercation, Child Custody Dispute

Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Investigating Altercation Between Teacher, Juvenile at Abraxas

Marienville-based State Police received a report in which an alleged incident occurred at Abraxas 1 in Marienville, Howe Township, Forest County.

According to police, a 16-year-old juvenile client at the facility became agitated and argumentative with staff around 8:45 p.m. on November 7.

Police said a physical altercation occurred.

This investigation is ongoing.

Area Woman Jailed for Violating Child Custody Agreement

PSP Kittanning and PSP Kiski responded to an incident involving a violation of a child custody agreement near Garretts Run Road in Manor Township, Armstrong County.

According to police, 36-year-old Brandi Jo Toy, of Avonmore, was arrested for interfering with custody of children and had active warrants.

Police say the victims are a 14-year-old male and a 12-year-old female, both of Kittanning.

Court documents indicate Toy was arraigned at 7:25 a.m. on Wednesday, November 16, on the following charges in front of District Judge James H. Owen:

– Interference with Custody of Children, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

Unable to post $2,500.00 monetary bond, she was placed in the Armstrong County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday, November 22, at 9:00 a.m. in front of District Judge J. Gary DeComo.

