Storm McBride, age 65, passed away Tuesday November 15th, 2022 after a prolonged illness.

Storm was born on May 20th, 1957.

He was preceded in death by his parents Frank M. McBride and W. Lorraine (Slaugenhaupt) McBride of Shippenville.

He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Mike McBride of Venus and Matthew McBride of Shippenville.

He is survived by his brother Jason McBride of Knox, Sister in law Cindy (Mike) McBride of Venus, Sister in law Shirley (Matthew) McBride of Shippenville and numerous nieces and nephews.

Storm was an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping.

Storm collected and restored antique engines and tractors, he rarely missed going to the Coolspring Power Museum engine shows.

Along with his hobbies Storm loved the dogs he had over the years.

He will be dearly missed by his family and many friends.

A celebration of life for Storm will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

