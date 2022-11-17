Clarion Native & Pittsburgh-Area Police Officer Honored for Saving Man’s Life in Attempted Suicide

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion native was recently recognized for his heroics as a police officer in the Pittsburgh area.

(Pictured above: Nickalas Hawk)

Blawnox Borough Police Officer Nickalas Hawk, formerly of Clarion, was honored for his actions during an incident in which he reportedly saved the life of an individual attempting to commit suicide in April of this year.

“I was recognized for a suicide attempt where I had saved the man from possible suicide,” Hawk told exploreClarion.com.

Due to the circumstances and his department’s policy, Hawk is not permitted to discuss any further specifics of the incident.

According to a published article on TribLive, a man who attempted to end his life in April of 2022 at a hotel in O’Hara Township was saved thanks to the quick action of responding officers.

Officer Nick Hawk had arrived just moments earlier and found the man trying to hang himself from a truck. Hawk grabbed the man and kept him from hanging while another officer cut the cord he was using.

Aspinwall Police Chief David Nemec said officers began to perform lifesaving measures, and the man eventually recovered. More information about the man was not released.

Hawk and other responding officers were recognized through proclamations by both Blawnow Borough and O’Hara Township councils.

While Hawk noted that the proclamation is a humbing honor, he emphasized that he was just doing his job.

“It’s a high honor,” he said. “I do appreciate it, but it’s my job. I don’t look for awards or anything like that. I come in, I do my job, and try to do my best and go home.”

Hawk also received an Amen Corner Honorable Mention Award during the 19th Annual Senator John Heinz Law Enforcement Luncheon on November 1.

Amen Corner, a local non-political, non-partisan civic organization that was founded in 1870, held its annual luncheon at the Sheraton Station Square Hotel Ballroom.

More than 50 law enforcement men and women from the surrounding area were honored for their heroic bravery and dedication above and beyond the call of duty.

In 2019, Hawk was honored with a “Top Gun” award from the Pennsylvania Driving Under the Influence Association.

Hawk, a Clarion-Limestone graduate, started his law enforcement career with the Forest County Sheriff’s Office before landing a job with the New Bethlehem Police Department. He began his career with the Blawnox Police Department in 2018.

He is the son of Jon Hawk and Sabrina Smith, both of Clarion.

