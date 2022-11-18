 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Friday, November 18, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Snow showers likely, mainly between 1pm and 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Southwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night – Scattered snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. West wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – Scattered snow showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 16.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 40.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 44.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Thanksgiving Day – Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
