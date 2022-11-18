7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today – Snow showers likely, mainly between 1pm and 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Southwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Saturday Night – Scattered snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. West wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday – Scattered snow showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 16.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 40.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 23.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 44.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Thanksgiving Day – Partly sunny, with a high near 41.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.