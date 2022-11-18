Alice MacVay, 86, of Emlenton, passed away peacefully at home November 16, 2022.

Alice was born March 22, 1936 in Kennerdell.

She was the daughter of the late Raymond and Lavenia Mason Sines.

Alice graduated from Emlenton High School.

She married Oliver “Pete” MacVay in 1960.

Together the couple had 3 children.

Alice’s world was her family.

She was happiest when her home was filled with her children, grandchildren and her beloved great grandson Logan.

Alice had a great love for animals, especially her dogs.

She welcomed her family’s pets into her home as if they were hers.

Alice was a member of the Venango Chorus and shared the love of music with her family.

She was an avid reader as well.

Alice was of the Catholic faith and attended St. Alphonsus Catholic Church when her health permitted.

Loved ones to cherish her memory are her children: Patrick O. MacVay and his wife Ann of Emlenton, Rebecca M. Doverspike and her husband Sam of Franklin, and Karen MacVay of Indiana; her grandchildren: Rachael Chytil (Thor) of Zelienople, Sean MacVay of Sunnyvale, CA, Kelsey MacVay(Omar) of New Castle, Casey MacVay of Emlenton, and Olivia Doverspike of Erie; and her great grandson: Logan Chytil of Zelienople.

Alice is also survived by her brother William Sines (Lori) of Florida.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sister Eleanor McMillen and her brother Jim Sines.

A private family burial took place at the St. Michaels Cemetery, Emlenton.

The Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, Clintonville, assisted the family with the arrangements.

Alice was dearly loved by her family and will be very missed.

Friends can send condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

