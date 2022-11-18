Area Woman Charged After Troopers Find Stolen License Plate in Her Purse

CLINTONVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area woman is facing theft charges after police found a stolen license plate in her purse.

According to court documents, Butler-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 40-year-old Shannon Lynn Winters in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Monday, November 14:

– Theft by Unlawful Taking – Movable Property, Misdemeanor 3

– Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 2

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Butler was actively investigating a retail theft on October 22, involving a suspect, Shannon Lynn Winters, who was placed under arrest.

While Winter was placed under arrest, she requested a trooper to retrieve items from her residence, including her purse, wallet, keys, and cell phone. Inside of Winter’s purse, the trooper discovered a PA Registration License Plate bearing number J85322J DEALER, the complaint states.

The trooper asked Winters why she had this registration plate, and she responded that she has permission to possess the plate from the owner of an automotive business in Lyndora, the complaint indicates.

Winters told investigators that she is an office manager and “has rights to this plate,” the complaint notes.

Winters then requested that the trooper return the purse with the registration plate to the residence, the complaint states.

On October 24, police contacted the general manager of the automotive who related that he and the business owner have given specific instructions to not take dealer-registered plates for personal reasons, the complaint indicates.

Both employees told police that the registration plate is stolen, according to the complaint.

Winters faces a preliminary hearing on January 4, at 8:30 a.m., in Venango County Central Court with Judge Lowrey presiding.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.