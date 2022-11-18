Beverly Jean Wells, 81, of Distant, took her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ’s, hand to stroll over Heaven on Tuesday evening, November 15, 2022.

Born on July 16, 1941, in Deanville, she was the daughter of Glenn P. and E. Lucille (Shindledecker) Truitt.

She was married on September 29, 1961, to M. Duane Wells who preceded her in death on December 27, 2014.

Beverly was a homemaker and helped with billing in the family business, Wells Auto Wrecking.

She was a Sunday School teacher and Financial Secretary at Springside Baptist Church for many years.

She liked to sew, drink Diet Caffeine Free Pepsi, eat Cellas chocolate cherries and Three Musketeers, and watch the Waltons on TV.

She enjoyed spending time with her family next to the pool and hosting the annual family summer reunions.

Beverly is survived by three daughters; Susan Gruver and husband, Keith, of Mayport, Betsy Travis and husband, Rick, of Mayport, and Keri pierce and husband, Carter, of Distant; four grandchildren, Sheena Guntrum and husband, Josh, of Rimersburg; Kristin Jordan and husband, Dan, of Erie, Jenna Musser and husband, Lance, of Oak Ridge, and Austin Travis of Mayport; four great-grandchildren; Owen and Connor Jordan, and Hayden and Addyson Musser.

Beverly is also survived by brother Larry Truitt and wife, Karen, of New Bethlehem, a brother DeWayne Truitt and wife, Elaine, of Jacksonville, Florida, a sister Mary Lou Lockwood and husband, Robert, of Meadville, a brother Gale Truitt and wife, Lillian, of Delmont, a brother Robert Truitt and wife, Wendy, of Clarion, a brother Chuck Truitt and wife, Robin, of Clarion, and a brother Thomas Truitt and wife, Sandy, of New Bethlehem.

She is also survived by a brother-in-law Donald Wells and his wife, Dorothy, of Warren, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be on Monday, November 21, 2022, from 3 to 7 p.m.

Visitation on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, from 10-noon with the funeral service following directly after.

All services will be held at Springside Baptist Church with Pastor Rob Cummins, Jr. officiating.

Interment will be in the Oakland Cemetery.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences can be set to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.