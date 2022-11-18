Birthday Wishes: Happy Belated Birthday, Azalyn!

A birthday wish, brought to you by The Haskell House.

Happy Belated Birthday, Azalyn Smith!

Azalyn turned 13 on Thursday, November 17.

Submitted by her mother, Ashley Smith of Marble.

To submit a birthday announcement, email [email protected]

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.