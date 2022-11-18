BREAKING NEWS: Butler Health System and Excela Health Enter Into Definitive Agreement to Merge

BUTLER, Pa. – Officials at Butler Health System and Excela Health today announced that after a period of due diligence the parties have entered into a definitive agreement to combine the two organizations into a new health system.

Following a Letter of Intent that was announced in early June, the definitive agreement is the legally binding agreement that defines the details of the transaction.

The organizations will now move forward with necessary state and federal regulatory approvals, which are anticipated to be complete by the end of the year.

The agreement includes Butler Memorial Hospital, Clarion Hospital, Frick Hospital, Latrobe Hospital and Westmoreland Hospital.

Clarion Hospital integrated with Butler Health System in 2019.

“Today’s announcement represents a major step forward in the process to redefine locally-controlled, community-based care,” said Ken DeFurio, BHS President & CEO. “Our commitment to our patients in providing high-quality, low-cost sophisticated care in our region will be the cornerstone of the new entity.”

John Sphon, Excela CEO, stated, “This is a very important development for our respective organizations and the proposed new system. We are now one step closer in realizing a goal that will have a dramatic and positive impact on healthcare for those we serve.”

When finalized, the new health system will employ approximately 7,300 people, and have over 1,000 physicians and practitioners that serve a population of 750,000. A name for the newly created organization will be announced at a later date.

Paul Bacharach and Tim Morgus, the Board Chairs of Excela and Butler respectively, jointly expressed their organizations’ mutual enthusiasm regarding the creation of the joint health system. “Our Boards approached the merger as an opportunity to affect real and meaningful change in the landscape of healthcare in western Pennsylvania. We are most excited regarding the possibilities that are now before us.”

Butler Health System (BHS) consists of two hospitals, Butler Memorial Hospital (Butler, PA) and Clarion Hospital (Clarion, PA). It has remained an independent community health system for over a century and continues to grow to meet the needs of the patients we serve. BHS employs 3,000 people and over 270 providers, making it the largest employer in Butler County and the largest healthcare employer in Clarion County. BHS offers patients access to nationally recognized quality care in cardiology, palliative care, and maternity as well a broad range of surgical, medical, emergency, and psychiatric services, in addition to its primary health services.

Excela Health, a 578-bed, tertiary-based health System in Westmoreland County, PA, includes three hospitals – Excela Westmoreland Hospital, Excela Latrobe Hospital and Excela Frick Hospital – and serves more than 23,000 inpatients, 700,000 outpatients and 100,000 emergency visits annually. With more than 700 physicians and allied health professionals and 4,300 employees, Excela is a regional leader in clinical areas such as Cardiovascular Disease, Orthopedics, Maternity Care and Emergency Medicine. The System has received recognition by U.S. News & World Report in its list of top-ranked regional hospitals and achieved Magnet Recognition®, the highest honor for nursing professionalism and superior patient care given by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.