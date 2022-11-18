BREAKING NEWS: Portion of I-80 Closed Between Reynoldsville and DuBois Due to Crash

PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A portion of Interstate 80 between Reynoldsville and DuBois is closed due to a two-vehicle crash.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.)

According to PennDOT spokesperson Tina Gibbs, I-80 eastbound is currently closed between the on-ramp at State Route 1830 Exit 86-Reynoldsville in Jefferson County to Exit 101: PA 255 DuBois/Penfield due to a crash.

According to a Clearfield County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 10:19 a.m. on Friday, November 18, for a two-vehicle crash.

Sandy Township Hose Company, Oklahoma Volunteer Fire Company/Civilian Defense, Adrian Sandy Fire Company #3 were dispatched to the scene.

Amserv LTD Dusan Community Ambulance and DuBois EMS Ambulance Service were also called to the scene.

The dispatcher was unable to comment on possible injuries.

The scene remained active as of 1:20 p.m.

The estimated time to reopen is 4:30 p.m., but may change based on conditions. Motorists should use caution in the area, Gibbs said.

