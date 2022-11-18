 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

BREAKING NEWS: Portion of I-80 Closed Between Reynoldsville and DuBois Due to Crash

Friday, November 18, 2022 @ 01:11 PM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

E1A7562E-1024x683PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A portion of Interstate 80 between Reynoldsville and DuBois is closed due to a two-vehicle crash.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.)

According to PennDOT spokesperson Tina Gibbs, I-80 eastbound is currently closed between the on-ramp at State Route 1830 Exit 86-Reynoldsville in Jefferson County to Exit 101: PA 255 DuBois/Penfield due to a crash.

According to a Clearfield County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 10:19 a.m. on Friday, November 18, for a two-vehicle crash.

Sandy Township Hose Company, Oklahoma Volunteer Fire Company/Civilian Defense, Adrian Sandy Fire Company #3 were dispatched to the scene.

Amserv LTD Dusan Community Ambulance and DuBois EMS Ambulance Service were also called to the scene.

The dispatcher was unable to comment on possible injuries.

The scene remained active as of 1:20 p.m.

The estimated time to reopen is 4:30 p.m., but may change based on conditions. Motorists should use caution in the area, Gibbs said.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.