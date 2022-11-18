BREAKING NEWS: Speed Limit Reduced on Interstate 80 in Clarion County, Surrounding Areas
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The speed limit on Interstate 80 has been reduced in Clarion County and surrounding areas due to snowy weather.
According to PennDOT spokesperson Tina Gibbs, the speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH due to snow squalls moving through the area.
The affected areas include I-80 Eastbound and Westbound in Clarion County between Exit 42: PA 38 Emlenton and Exit 45 PA 478 St. Petersburg/Emlenton and in Jefferson County between Exit 78: PA 36 Sigel/Brookville and Exit 81 PA 28 Hazen, according to Gibbs.
Also affected is the area between Exit 90: PA830 DuBois Regional Airport in Jefferson County to Exit 97 US 219 DuBois/Brockway in Clearfield County, Gibbs said.
I-80 eastbound remains closed between the on-ramp at State Route 1830 Exit 86-Reynoldsville in Jefferson County to Exit 101: PA 255 DuBois/Penfield due to a crash. The estimated time to reopen is 4:30 p.m., but may change based on conditions.
