Christmas Is Coming to the Clarion Area This Weekend

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — See what is taking place throughout the Clarion area this upcoming Christmas Holiday Shopping Season!

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

Sunday, November 20

– C & A Trees will be hosting their annual Open House from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Monday, November 21

– Customer Appreciation Day throughout the day in the downtown Clarion area. Businesses will be offering great sales and some will even have refreshments to enjoy. Customer Appreciation Day is their way of saying “Thank You” for supporting them over the years and for years to come. Don’t miss the great sales!

– 2nd Annual Illumination Night Celebration in downtown Clarion.

– White Snowflakes on the Light Poles & Buildings, Wreaths on the Light Poles located at the corners of 5th, 6th, 7th & 8th and Main.

– Wreaths placed on the windows at the Courthouse.

– The American Legion Auxiliary and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary will be decorating the Veteran’s Memorial Park with a very large tree (approximately 25 foot) along with 10 additional 6 to 7 foot trees. They have also volunteered to decorate the Gazebo this year.

– There will be 21 additional 5 to 6 foot trees planted in the New Planters on Main Street and in the Cherico lot this year.

– All of Main Street will be aglow on Monday, November 21 at 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 26

– “Small Business Saturday” is a great opportunity to support all of the Small Businesses in Clarion County!

– C & A Trees will be offering Picture Day in their Greenhouse

– Stop by the Chamber office between the hours of 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. to pick up a t-shirt, sweatshirt, glass, shot glass, coffee mug or a jig saw puzzle signed by this year’s logo winner. Before checking out, pick an ornament off the tree to see if you get 10% off (on 14 ornaments), 15% off (on 15 ornaments), 20% off (on 15 ornaments) or even 25% off (on 15 ornaments) which you can use on your purchase!

Monday, November 28

– Deadline to register your home for the 2nd Clarion County Annual House Decorating Contest. Help decorate the town and spread holiday cheer! At least 10 homes need to be registered in order to have the contest. Clarion County residents are encouraged to drive around during the judging period and vote for the different awards being presented. Judging will be held from December 1 through the December 18. Winners will be announced December 23.

– Wreath Making Class at Crafty Creations by Ruthie located at 627 Main Street. All materials and refreshments will be provided and the cost to participate is $50. Call Ruthie at 814-229-4992 to register.

Wednesday, November 30

– Wreath Making Class at Crafty Creations by Ruthie located at 627 Main Street. All materials and refreshments will be provided and the cost to participate is $50. Call Ruthie at 814-229-4992 to register.

– Deadline to register your Clarion County Business for the Window Decorating Contest. Showcase your business and spread holiday cheer in your town! Judging forms will be available December 1 and the judging will be open from December 1 through the December 18. The winner will be announced December 23 and will receive a free Chamber membership for 2023.

Thursday, December 1

– “Ladies Night Out” will take place at the Main Street Emporium from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., featuring Dan Smith’s Candies & Gifts, The Sugar Tree, Boutique & Co., The Winery at Wilcox (wine will be available for purchase), Miola Macaroons, Wicked Wax Candles, craft vendors and lots more. Stop for wine, chocolate, snacks and lots of fun.

Friday, December 2

– Wreath Making Class at Crafty Creations by Ruthie located at 627 Main Street. All materials and refreshments will be provided and the cost to participate is $50. Call Ruthie at 814-229-4992 to register.

Saturday, December 3

– Decorating Christmas Cookies & Ornaments at C & A Trees. Come and decorate Christmas cookies with the Eat’n Park team and decorate a Christmas ornament that has been handmade by the Construction Students from the Clarion County Career Center. The event begins at 10:00 a.m. at C & A Trees, but you must pre-register for this event. Registration deadline is November 28. Call C&A Trees at 814-745-3232 to register.

Thursday, December 8

– Open Mic Night at Clarion River Brewing Company from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with Aoife Salusky.

Friday, December 9

– Approximately 17 Pop Up Businesses will be setting up in various location in and around the downtown Clarion Area

– Paint & Sip from 6pm to 8pm with Janet Hockman at the Clarion VFW Post #2145. The cost will be $50 to participate.

– Open Mic Night at Mechanistic Brewing from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 10

– Approximately 13 Pop Up Businesses will be setting up in various location in and around the downtown Clarion area

– 2nd Annual Ugly Sweater Christmas Parade in downtown Clarion. Line-up will take place at 5:00 p.m. at Northwest Bank with the parade stepping off at 5:30 p.m. Currently, the Clarion Area HS Marching Band, Piney Rail Riders, Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Clarion Limestone HS Marching Band, the CL/Clarion 2 Head Start Classroom, C93 Radio, and Cub Scout Pack 51 have signed up to participate. Any group or any individuals can participate. Have fun, wear your favorite sweater, and walk along with the parade. Registration deadline for the parade is December 2.

– Stop by at Mechanistic Brewing after the parade for an Ugly Sweater “Beaker Pour.” Be sure to wear your Ugly Sweater.

Friday, December 16

– Live Nativity presented by Trinity Point Church of God in Veteran’s Memorial Park

Saturday, December 17

– Graham Cracker House Decorating Contest at the Main Street Center from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. This event is free for the children attending. It is asked that you pre-register to ensure enough materials for everyone to participate and enjoy.

– Live Nativity presented by Trinity Point Church of God in Veteran’s Memorial Park

– Christmas Caroling in Gazebo and throughout the Clarion Area from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

– Wreaths Across America is starting at noon. For more information contact Noreen Shirey at 814-229-6314.

Registration forms for the 2nd Annual Clarion County Holiday House Decorating Contest, the Ugly Sweater Christmas Parade, Paint ‘n Sip, The Business Window Decorating Contest and the Graham Cracker House Decorating Contest can be picked up at the Chamber Office at 650 Main Street, by calling 814-226-9161 or by emailing [email protected]

Online registration is also available at www.clarionpa.com.

