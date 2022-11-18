Dunhams Sports Opens in Clarion

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Dunham’s Sports opened its doors at the Clarion Mall on Friday morning following a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The new Clarion location is the 29th Dunham’s Sports store in Pennsylvania with other locations nearby in Butler, DuBois, and Cranberry (Venango County).

The new store is expected to bring about 40 new full and part-time jobs to the area.

Dunham’s Sports in Clarion store offers footwear and apparel departments, a large hunt, fish, camp, and water sports area, fitness equipment, team sports equipment, golf merchandise, and work wear.

As the grand opening weekend continues, the store has announced that the first 50 people to make a purchase on Saturday will receive a Dunham’s Sports t-shirt, and the first 50 on Sunday will receive a free Dunham’s Sports baseball cap.

Dunham’s Sports is one of the largest sporting goods chains in America, with 240 stores in 23 states. Focusing on secondary and tertiary U.S. markets, the company has grown from Dunham’s Bait and Tackle in 1937 to become the leading full-line sporting goods chain in its target markets.

