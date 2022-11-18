Featured Local Job: Day-to-Day Substitute Nurses
Friday, November 18, 2022 @ 08:11 AM
Keystone School District currently has openings for Day-to-Day Substitute Nurses.
Positions are available immediately.
Interested Applicants should send a Letter of Interest; Resume, PA License; Three Letters of Reference; Current Act 34, 114, and 151 Background Clearances; and Act 168 Disclosure Forms to:
Mr. Michael McCormick
Keystone School District
451 Huston Avenue
Knox, PA 16232
Deadline: Until Positions are Filled
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.