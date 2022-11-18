Fundraiser at UPMC Northwest Raises Money for Scholarship

CRANBERRY TWP. (EYT) — The PEC (Practice Environment Council) at UPMC Northwest recently presented a check to the Northwest Hospital Foundation.

(Pictured above: from left, Sam Hite, Jane Warner, Executive Director of the Northwest Hospital Foundation Theresa Edder, Cheianne Callen, Molly Prenatt, and Michelle Collins. Missing from the photo were Heidi Boitnott, Cindy Jordan, Alyce Wedekind, Dianne Marsh, Tonya Langworthy, Kim Mahood, and Melissa Smock.)

The check was in the amount of $600.00 for the Stephen C. and Marie F. Cenedella Scholarship Fund.

This scholarship benefits UPMC Northwest nurses.

The money was raised through various fundraisers.

