 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Fundraiser at UPMC Northwest Raises Money for Scholarship

Friday, November 18, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

PEC Council Check Presentation (1)CRANBERRY TWP. (EYT) — The PEC (Practice Environment Council) at UPMC Northwest recently presented a check to the Northwest Hospital Foundation.

(Pictured above: from left, Sam Hite, Jane Warner, Executive Director of the Northwest Hospital Foundation Theresa Edder, Cheianne Callen, Molly Prenatt, and Michelle Collins. Missing from the photo were Heidi Boitnott, Cindy Jordan, Alyce Wedekind, Dianne Marsh, Tonya Langworthy, Kim Mahood, and Melissa Smock.)

The check was in the amount of $600.00 for the Stephen C. and Marie F. Cenedella Scholarship Fund.

This scholarship benefits UPMC Northwest nurses.

The money was raised through various fundraisers.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.