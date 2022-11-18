Inmate Accused of Using Clarion County Jail Phone System to Record Public Officials

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – An inmate is accused of using the Clarion County Jail phone system to record public officials.

According to court documents, 33-year-old John A. Blair III, who is an inmate housed at the Clarion County Jail, has been slapped with 28 counts of Intercepting Communications, each a Class 3 felony.

A Pennsylvania State Trooper conducted a telephone interview with Clarion Borough Police Chief Bill Peck on October 31 around 7:28 p.m. Chief Peck told the trooper that he had been contacted by John Blair a total of three times throughout that day, according to a criminal complaint filed on November 7.

Peck stated that he spoke with Blair two out of the three call attempts. He related that after the second call, he realized that Blair was incarcerated in the Clarion County Correctional Facility, located in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Chief Peck realized that Blair had somehow contacted him from the jail and that he didn’t hear the preamble which is given when an inmate makes a telephone call through the Global Tel Link (GTL) system. Chief Peck was able to determine that two of his conversations with Blair had been recorded on the GTL system without his knowledge or consent. The Chief was also able to determine that Blair had made these types of telephone calls to other Clarion County Government Offices where conversations had been recorded without knowledge or consent of being recorded, the complaint states.

On October 31, the trooper obtained permission and access to the GTL system. Through investigation and interview, she found that Blair had knowledge that all of his phone calls from the Correctional Facility were recorded and subject to being monitored. Blair physically acknowledged this by signing his name to a “Telephone ID Release Form,” the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Blair had a known female co-conspirator. He asked her if she knew how to make a “three-way call.” The woman indicated that she did and conducted a test call with another man. Once it had been confirmed that “three-way calling” was successful, Blair instructed the woman to contact Chief Peck twice, the office of Magisterial District Judge Jarah L. Heeter, the Clarion County District Attorney’s Office, and the office of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn.

The complaint goes on to say that Blair instructed his co-conspirator that he would “do all the talking.” The woman made all the calls as requested by Blair, all of which were recorded on the GTL system without all of the contacted victims’ knowledge or consent.

On October 31, Blair contact a second known female co-conspirator and provided her with a telephone number to contact Chief Peck in another “three-way call.” The call was made and recorded on the GTL system without Chief Peck’s knowledge or consent, the complaint states.

On November 1, Blair contacted the first co-conspirator and provided her with a number for the office of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill and requested that she make another “three-way call.” The call was made as requested by Blair and was recorded on the GTL system without the victim’s knowledge or consent of being recorded, the complaint indicates.

On November 4, Blair again contacted the second co-conspirator and provided her with telephone numbers of the Beaver County Courthouse, the Beaver County Public Defender’s Office, the office of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill, The Beaver County Clerk of Courts, the Beaver County Sheriff’s Department, the office of Magisterial District Duane L. Quinn, and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Division. She made the “three-way” telephone calls as requested by Blair, and each telephone conversation was recorded by the GTL system without the victims’ knowledge or consent, according to the complaint.

In total, between October 31 and November 4, Blair made about 14 telephone calls to 13 different victims with the cooperation of his two co-conspirators. All of the calls were recorded without the victims’ knowledge or consent, the complaint says.

Blair was arraigned on Monday, November 7 at 10:45 a.m., in front of Judge Schill.

On Tuesday, November 15, the case was transferred to the Court of Common Pleas. He was transferred to Beaver County Prison on November 16.

Each third-class felony count carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison and a $15,000.00 fine.

