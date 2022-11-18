 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Judith A. Allaman

Friday, November 18, 2022 @ 06:11 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

5ADB4FF9-3971-4A67-9B68-32636962F5B5Judith A. Allaman, 79, of Clarion, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on July 28, 1943 in Oil City; daughter of the late Leland and Susan Taylor Allaman of Shippenville.

Judy worked numerous jobs throughout her life including: the former Yount’s Tractor Sales and Charles Tool & Supply, both of Shippenville, the former Laughlin-Frees Motors and Zacherl Motors, both of Clarion, the former Frampton Trucking of Frogtown, and retired as Secretary/Treasurer for the LEF&C Railroad Company.

She was a member of the former Nevin Memorial United Church of Christ in Frogtown and she was also a former member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Clarion.

Judy enjoyed putting puzzles together and playing cards and bingo.

She is survived by her friends and extended family, Patty Strong and Barry Downs, of New Bethlehem, Art and Helen Frampton of Sligo, Lesha Weaver of Clarion, and her daughter, Haley Weaver of California, and Artie Frampton, Jr. and his companion, Karen, of Sligo; along with several cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion with Rev. Harold O. Jacobson, pastor of the Grace Lutheran Church in Clarion, presiding.

Interment will take place at the Mount Zion Cemetery in Shippenville.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.