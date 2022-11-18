Judith A. Allaman, 79, of Clarion, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on July 28, 1943 in Oil City; daughter of the late Leland and Susan Taylor Allaman of Shippenville.

Judy worked numerous jobs throughout her life including: the former Yount’s Tractor Sales and Charles Tool & Supply, both of Shippenville, the former Laughlin-Frees Motors and Zacherl Motors, both of Clarion, the former Frampton Trucking of Frogtown, and retired as Secretary/Treasurer for the LEF&C Railroad Company.

She was a member of the former Nevin Memorial United Church of Christ in Frogtown and she was also a former member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Clarion.

Judy enjoyed putting puzzles together and playing cards and bingo.

She is survived by her friends and extended family, Patty Strong and Barry Downs, of New Bethlehem, Art and Helen Frampton of Sligo, Lesha Weaver of Clarion, and her daughter, Haley Weaver of California, and Artie Frampton, Jr. and his companion, Karen, of Sligo; along with several cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion with Rev. Harold O. Jacobson, pastor of the Grace Lutheran Church in Clarion, presiding.

Interment will take place at the Mount Zion Cemetery in Shippenville.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

