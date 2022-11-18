Kathleen A. “Kathy” Schmader, 78, of Brookville, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

She was born on September 21, 1944 in Lucinda; daughter of the late Augustus A. and Clara Philomena Schmader Gatesman.

Kathy married Joseph D. Schmader on October 5, 1963, who preceded her in death on April 1, 2012.

She worked as a Bakery Manager and Cake Decorator and had her own catering business.

Kathy was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion.

She was an avid reader and movie buff.

Kathy loved to travel, especially to oceans, and visiting wineries.

She also loved making gourmet meals for her family and was a master cookie baker.

For everyone who knew Kathy, they understood how much she cherished and enjoyed time spent with her family and celebrating life.

She is survived by her 4 children, 2 daughters, Margaret Clark and Melissa Polito and her husband, Joe; 2 sons, Joseph D. Schmader, Jr and his fiancé, Paula, and Jacob Schmader and his wife, Rubia; as well as her grandchildren, Dr. Catie Clark-Gordon, Caleb, and Clare Clark, Megan, Joseph, and Isabella Polito, Matthew and Emily Schmader; and 2 great grandchildren, Evelyn and Phelan Gordon.

In addition to her parents and husband, Kathy was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Frederick Clark and her siblings, Joan Peluso, Jack Gatesman, Mary Lou Zeppuhar, Betty Crowe, William Gatesman, Mark Gatesman, Dana Gatesman, Kenneth Gatesman, Fred Gatesman, and Norma Mealy.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion with Rev. Monty Sayers, pastor presiding.

Interment will take place at the Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Lucinda.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Kathy’s honor to the American Cancer Society online at cancer.org or to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 720 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

