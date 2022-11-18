Local Woman Accused of Stealing Over $68K in Pa. Lottery Ticket Winnings

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is in hot water for allegedly stealing over $68,000.00 in Pa. Lottery Ticket winnings.

Court documents indicate that Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 41-year-old Amy Marie Nelson, of Marienville, on Tuesday, November 15, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, the incident occurred between January and May 2022 as Amy Nelson, an employee of a known bar/restaurant located on State Route 66 in Jenks Township, Forest County, used a Pennsylvania Lottery Terminal (Wave Machine) to print off numerous PA Lottery Keno tickets.

Nelson logged into the machine and printed the tickets without paying for them, the complaint states.

Nelson subsequently cashed in the fraudulently obtained winning tickets at multiple retail locations, which was confirmed by PA Lottery Commission Security, according to the complaint.

The victim and owner of the restaurant/bar noticed the lack of funds in her cash bag and account and subsequently contacted PSP Marienville after reviewing records with the PA Lottery Commission.

Pennsylvania Lottery Commission Security Section provided Standard Claim Forms for Amy Nelson, which showed 13 claims over the prize of $600.00, the complaint indicates.

Claims from the “Wave” terminal are the Keno tickets generated from the Wave terminal, located on the bar, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, the current available claim forms associated with Amy Nelson and Wave Terminal 620025 are as follows:

– Claim form dated February 16, 2022, for $750.00, purchased February 15, 2022 at 6:58 p.m.

– Claim form dated March 2, 2022, for $810.00, purchased February 26, 2022 7:02 p.m.

– Claim form dated April 12, 2022, for $750.00, purchased April 10, 2022 3:04 p.m.

– Claim form dated April 13, 2022, for $3,000.00, purchased April 12, 2022 5:14 p.m.

– Claim form dated April 25, 2022, for $1,548.00, purchased April 24, 2022 7:02 p.m.

Police interviewed Nelson who related she had used the lottery machine. Nelson related she did not know how the monetary value of what she took, according to the complaint.

Nelson further related she was willing to pay back the victim for the amount she took, the complaint indicates.

Nelson reportedly believed she started using the machine in January 2022 and that she knew money had to go in to pay for the tickets and was “wrong” and did not know why she didn’t put money in to pay for the tickets she printed, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, Nelson knew she could print the ticket, play it, and turn it in for a potential payout.

The PA Lottery provided a total loss value of $68,474.97 over the course of 18 weeks, the complaint states.

Nelson faces the following charges:

– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3

– Retail Theft – Take Merchandise, Felony 3

– Access Device Used to Obtain or Attempt to Obtain Property/Service, Felony 3

She is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.