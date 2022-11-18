 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Local Woman Involved in Two-Vehicle Crash in Butler County

Friday, November 18, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

AmbulanceJEFFERSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 42-year-old man was transported to a nearby hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson Township on Wednesday morning.

According to Butler-based State Police, this crash occurred at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 16, on Bonniebrook Road in Jefferson Township, Butler County.

Police say a 2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by 69-year-old Jackquline C. McCann, of Knox, was traveling south when it was struck on its driver’s side by a 2015 Kia Soul operated by 42-year-old Brent E. Wilson, of Butler, which was pulling out of a driveway.

McCann’s vehicle spun off the roadway after impact and came to final rest on Dreher Road.

McCann was not injured; she was not using a seat belt.

Her passenger—38-year-old Cory R. Sudden, of Knox—was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Wilson suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported to Butler Memorial Hospital by Saxon Saxonburg Volunteer Fire Company EMS.

Both vehicles sustained disabling damage.

According to police, Wilson was issued a traffic citation.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.