Local Woman Involved in Two-Vehicle Crash in Butler County

JEFFERSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 42-year-old man was transported to a nearby hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson Township on Wednesday morning.

According to Butler-based State Police, this crash occurred at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 16, on Bonniebrook Road in Jefferson Township, Butler County.

Police say a 2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by 69-year-old Jackquline C. McCann, of Knox, was traveling south when it was struck on its driver’s side by a 2015 Kia Soul operated by 42-year-old Brent E. Wilson, of Butler, which was pulling out of a driveway.

McCann’s vehicle spun off the roadway after impact and came to final rest on Dreher Road.

McCann was not injured; she was not using a seat belt.

Her passenger—38-year-old Cory R. Sudden, of Knox—was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Wilson suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported to Butler Memorial Hospital by Saxon Saxonburg Volunteer Fire Company EMS.

Both vehicles sustained disabling damage.

According to police, Wilson was issued a traffic citation.

