Mona L. Messer, 89, of Clarington, died early Wednesday morning, November 16, 2022 at Brookville Hospital.

Born on May 25, 1933 in Tarentum, she was the daughter of the late John and Phyllis Esler Ewing.

She was a graduate of Tarentum High School and spent her life as a homemaker.

On May 30, 1952 in Tarentum, she married Thomas R. Messer. He preceded her in death on March 3, 2005.

She was a very involved member of Mt. Tabor Presbyterian Church in Sigel where she enjoyed helping with the Vacation Bible School program.

Mrs. Messer was an avid reader, an animal lover and she enjoyed time spent with her family.

She was a loving mother and grandmother.

Those surviving include her sons, Jeffrey (Mindy) Messer, Thomas (Neva) Messer and Timothy (Susan) Messer; her daughters, Karen Dauer and Heidi (David) Miller; son-in-law, Kenneth Peth; 15 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchild; as well as her beloved cats, Maggie and Molly.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her son, Robert Messer; her daughter, Lorna “Sis” Lomack; her brothers, John, Patrick and Michael Ewing; her sons-in-law, Jeffrey Dauer and John Lomack; her grandson, Clint Lomack; and her favorite cat, Tessa.

Her family suggests memorial donations be made to either St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital or the ASPCA which were both favored causes of Mrs. Messer.

Furlong Funeral Home, 140 Cherry St., Marienville, PA has been entrusted with the final arrangements for Mrs. Messer.

There will be no services held.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.