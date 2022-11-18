Police: Woman Charged for Harboring Wanted Man in Hotel Room in Emlenton Area

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman is in hot water for allegedly harboring a wanted man in the Emlenton area.

According to court documents, Butler-based State Police filed the following criminal charge against 26-year-old Keirstan Nicole Wiles, of Sarver, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Monday, November 14:

– Hinder Apprehension/Prosecution – Harbor or Conceal, Misdemeanor 2

According to a criminal complaint, police received information on October 17, around 9:00 p.m., that a wanted individual, identified as Shawn Myers, was residing in a hotel room at the Emlenton Motor Inn located on Emlenton Clintonville Road in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County.

Around 9:30 p.m., troopers arrived at the hotel and made contact with staff, who provided names of the current occupants residing in the hotel. It was determined that Myers was staying in room 219 with Keirstan Wiles, the complaint states.

Troopers knocked on the door and were greeted by Wiles, who related that Myers was not in the room. Wiles repeatedly denied that Myers was in the hotel room, the complaint indicates.

Wiles eventually gave consent to troopers to enter the room and search for Myers, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, Myers was located in the room and taken into custody without incident.

Wiles faces a preliminary hearing on January 4, at 8:30 a.m., in Venango County Central Court with Judge Lowrey presiding.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.