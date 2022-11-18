Kerle Tire Game of the Week Showcases Central Clarion vs. Westinghouse in First Round of PIAA Class 2A Playoffs
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (EYT/D9) – The Kerle Tire Game of the Week will kick off the PIAA Class 2A Playoffs with a Friday night first-round matchup between Central Clarion and Westinghouse, and EYT Media/D9Sports will have all of the action live from Westinghouse Stadium in Pittsburgh.
The Kerle Tire Pre-game Show will start at 6:30 p.m. followed by kickoff at 7:00 p.m. with the area’s favorite broadcast team, Mike Kalinowski and Bob “The Governor” Dunkle, on the call.
ABOUT THE GAME
Central Clarion (10-1) captured a convincing 35-0 win over Brookville last week, clinching the first D9 title since Clarion-Limestone joined the consolidation with Clarion and North Clarion to form Central three seasons ago.
The Wildcats will meet up with Westinghouse, which enters the contest with an 11-0 record.
Central Clarion quarterback Jase Ferguson has thrown for 2,638 yards and 32 touchdowns.
Receiver Ashton Rex has put up gaudy numbers this season with 58 receptions for 1,516 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Defensively, Central Clarion has forced 37 turnovers.
Read the full game preview here.
HOW TO WATCH
The game is being aired exclusively at NFHSNetwork.com and requires an NFHS subscription.
The following local sponsors have signed on to make this year’s Kerle Tire Game of the Week possible:
ALL AMERICAN AWARDS & ENGRAVING
ALL SEASONS
BATTERY WAREHOUSE
BAUER TRUCK REPAIR
BEVERAGE-AIR
BROOKVILLE EQUIPMENT
BURFORD & HENRY
CENTRAL ELECTRIC
CLARION COUNTY COMMUNITY BANK
CLARION FORD
CLARION FOREST VNA
CLARION HOSPITAL
COUSIN BASILS
COZUMEL MEXICAN RESTAURANT & CANTINA
CRAIG’S BARBER SHOP
DONNA OBERLANDER, STATE REPRESENTATIVE
DUBROOK
ERIC SHICK AGENCY
FALLER’S FURNITURE
FARMERS MUTUAL FIRE INSURANCE COMPANY OF MARBLE, PA
FUN BANK
GATESMAN AUTOBODY
GEORGE’S BARBER SHOP
HAGER PAVING
HEETER LUMBER
J&J FEEDS & NEEDS
J&J TRAILER SALES
JANNEY MONTGOMERY SCOTT, CLARION, PA
KAHLE’S KITCHENS
KERLE TIRE COMPANY
LANDPRO
LAUREL EYE CLINIC
LUTON’S PLUMBING & HEATING
MCM WINDOWS AND DOORS
MCMILLEN’S CARPET OUTLET
NEW ERA BUILDING SYSTEMS
NEXT STEP THERAPY
NICK’S AUTO BODY
OCHS LUMBER
PARKER LAW OFFICES
PEACE DENTAL
PENN STATE DUBOIS
REDBANK CHEVROLET
SIMPLY SKIN MEDICAL SPA
SWEET BASIL
TIONESTA BUILDERS
TOY DRILLING
TROESE & ASSOCIATES – TAX SERVICE
UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS
WEST PARK REHAB
THE HASKELL HOUSE
ZACHERL MOTORS
24 7
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.