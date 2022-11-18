Kerle Tire Game of the Week Showcases Central Clarion vs. Westinghouse in First Round of PIAA Class 2A Playoffs

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (EYT/D9) – The Kerle Tire Game of the Week will kick off the PIAA Class 2A Playoffs with a Friday night first-round matchup between Central Clarion and Westinghouse, and EYT Media/D9Sports will have all of the action live from Westinghouse Stadium in Pittsburgh.

The Kerle Tire Pre-game Show will start at 6:30 p.m. followed by kickoff at 7:00 p.m. with the area’s favorite broadcast team, Mike Kalinowski and Bob “The Governor” Dunkle, on the call.

ABOUT THE GAME

Central Clarion (10-1) captured a convincing 35-0 win over Brookville last week, clinching the first D9 title since Clarion-Limestone joined the consolidation with Clarion and North Clarion to form Central three seasons ago.

The Wildcats will meet up with Westinghouse, which enters the contest with an 11-0 record.

Central Clarion quarterback Jase Ferguson has thrown for 2,638 yards and 32 touchdowns.

Receiver Ashton Rex has put up gaudy numbers this season with 58 receptions for 1,516 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Defensively, Central Clarion has forced 37 turnovers.

Read the full game preview here.

HOW TO WATCH

The game is being aired exclusively at NFHSNetwork.com and requires an NFHS subscription.

The following local sponsors have signed on to make this year’s Kerle Tire Game of the Week possible:

ALL AMERICAN AWARDS & ENGRAVING

ALL SEASONS

BATTERY WAREHOUSE

BAUER TRUCK REPAIR

BEVERAGE-AIR

BROOKVILLE EQUIPMENT

BURFORD & HENRY

CENTRAL ELECTRIC

CLARION COUNTY COMMUNITY BANK

CLARION FORD

CLARION FOREST VNA

CLARION HOSPITAL

COUSIN BASILS

COZUMEL MEXICAN RESTAURANT & CANTINA

CRAIG’S BARBER SHOP

DONNA OBERLANDER, STATE REPRESENTATIVE

DUBROOK

ERIC SHICK AGENCY

FALLER’S FURNITURE

FARMERS MUTUAL FIRE INSURANCE COMPANY OF MARBLE, PA

FUN BANK

GATESMAN AUTOBODY

GEORGE’S BARBER SHOP

HAGER PAVING

HEETER LUMBER

J&J FEEDS & NEEDS

J&J TRAILER SALES

JANNEY MONTGOMERY SCOTT, CLARION, PA

KAHLE’S KITCHENS

KERLE TIRE COMPANY

LANDPRO

LAUREL EYE CLINIC

LUTON’S PLUMBING & HEATING

MCM WINDOWS AND DOORS

MCMILLEN’S CARPET OUTLET

NEW ERA BUILDING SYSTEMS

NEXT STEP THERAPY

NICK’S AUTO BODY

OCHS LUMBER

PARKER LAW OFFICES

PEACE DENTAL

PENN STATE DUBOIS

REDBANK CHEVROLET

SIMPLY SKIN MEDICAL SPA

SWEET BASIL

TIONESTA BUILDERS

TOY DRILLING

TROESE & ASSOCIATES – TAX SERVICE

UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS

WEST PARK REHAB

THE HASKELL HOUSE

ZACHERL MOTORS

24 7

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.