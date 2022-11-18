SPONSORED: Deets Mechanical Has Immediate Openings for Experienced Plumbers



SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Deets Mechanical, the regions premier heating, air conditioning and plumbing contractor, has immediate openings for experienced plumbers.

Job Description:

Deets Mechanical is looking for experienced plumbers to install, maintain and repair sanitation units, water and gas supply lines, heating systems, and associated fixtures and appliances in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

You will also be required to design and inspect plumbing systems, perform diagnostics, and ensure they comply with regulatory codes.

To be a successful plumber you should be able to work independently and solve problems as quickly and efficiently as possible. To excel in this position you should have strong technical skills, be a master at troubleshooting and enjoy dealing with people.

Plumber Responsibilities:

– Reading and interpreting blueprints to assess or plan plumbing installations and layouts.

– Installing, maintaining, and repairing plumbing systems and fixtures.

– Fitting and repairing various household appliances.

– Cutting and assembling pipes, tubes, fittings, and fixtures.

– Inspecting and testing plumbing systems for safety, functionality, and code compliance.

– Handling customer queries and responding to call-outs.

– Troubleshooting and resolving problems.

– Preparing cost estimates.

Plumber Requirements:

– 2+ years of experience as a plumber.

– Good working knowledge of water supply, heating, and ventilation systems.

– Proficiency in reading blueprints and using plumbing tools.

– Strong critical thinking and troubleshooting skills.

– Good listening and communication skills.

– Good interpersonal skills and patience.

– Physical dexterity.

Interested individuals should fill out an employment form here: Employment Form Inquiry

Or call Deets Mechanical at 814-676-6665 for more information.

Visit Deets Mechanical, Inc. online: https://www.deetsmechanical.com/

Deets Mechanical, Inc. 247 Gilmore Drive, Seneca, PA 16346

Deets Mechanical is a Heating, Air Conditioning, Plumbing, and Electrical Contractor, serving Venango, Clarion, Forest, Southern Crawford, and Mercer Counties.





