Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Get Your Personalized Christmas Gifts at BGM Custom Wear

Friday, November 18, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

FALCON TUMBLERS (1)
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Get your personalized Christmas orders in now at BGM Custom Wear!

Whether you’re ordering Christmas gifts for your business, family, or friends BGM Custom Wear is ready to help you through the holidays.

They can embroider, screen-print, and engrave almost anything to fit your needs from blankets, hoodies, tumblers, bags, hats, beanies and more!

BGM

Be sure to watch their Facebook page for holiday deals and specials or give them a call at 814-849-7324.

Call and place your personalized order today!

234811774_971371440104284_4309063855597228924_n

BGM Custom Wear Hours:

Monday through Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: CLOSED

BGM Custom Wear is located at 98 Service Center Road, Suite B, Brookville, PA 15825.

For more information, visit BMG’s website here or call 814-849-7324.

bgm embroidery


