Ted Tharan Is Running Again for Commissioner

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Commissioner Ted Tharan, 68, is proud of what he has accomplished in the last seven years and is planning to run for his third consecutive term as a Republican candidate in the 2023 primary election.

When he first ran for commissioner, Tharan, owner of Tharan Contracting of Knox for 39 years, emphasized his small business experience and a desire to streamline government.

“Well, evidently, it really must have worked because we’re in the best financial shape that we’ve been in many years,” Tharan said on Thursday in an interview with exploreClarion.com.

In deciding to run for a third term, Tharan wants to make sure the accomplishments of the last seven years can help Clarion County continue to move forward.

“I’m concerned about the future of Clarion County,” continued Tharan. “We have conservative values in the county, and I want to see that continue. We have excellent employees at the county level. It’s by cutting out waste and eliminating expenses that you don’t need, we still increased salaries for employees, and we’ve done that without raising taxes or borrowing any money.

“We have not borrowed one dime, and we inherited approximately $6 million in debt from the previous board, and it is now paid down to right around or a little bit less than $3 million, so we paid our debt down. We have not borrowed any money, and everything that we have done is paid for, and we have more money in our fund balance than we have for decades.”

“There is still much that needs to be done, and there’s a lot that has been done, but I want to stay and see everything through so we can get things set up the way we wanted, and it will run smoothly for many years.”

Asked to name some of his accomplishments, Tharan was quick to offer the following examples:

• A beefed-up maintenance staff allowed many of the new construction projects related to county buildings. We had some when I started, and we sort of eliminated some positions and created other ones for construction, cleaning, to other buildings. We made good use of the people we had and hired a few more.

• “On top of cutting taxes we built new offices for Probation and District Court 18301, a new District Attorney’s Office, completed renovations at the Human Services Building, started renovations in the Courthouse with some things done on the second floor, and we’re dealing with architects right now for basement renovations. We also established a new dedicated coroner’s office and a morgue which is probably the first time in many years that Clarion County has had that. Other things that have been done is put new restrooms at the county park,

• “We also have a new state-of-the-art 911 center and public safety building which is probably one of the nicest ones in the state of Pennsylvania. This was done at a cost that’s far less than what it would have normally cost using the Costars program using maintenance people from the new maintenance department.

• “We’re going to have a new 5000 square foot Conference Center there at the former Sorce property in Shippenville completed in a couple of months. They got the heat hooked up today, so now we have our HVAC done and all we have to do is put ceiling tiles up, carpeting, and finish the bathrooms and we’ll be pretty much ready to go.”

More to Do.

• “There are a lot of other things that need to be done and addressed within the county We’ve got to continue on the broadband he’s always in the process of spending a couple of $1,000,000.00 on towers and things for the broadband expansion.

• “We do need to address some other things in the future.

• “We’ve got to get good affordable daycare in Clarion County. Once you have that, then more people can enter the workforce if they have a good affordable daycare.

• “We have a lot of work to do on ambulances and fire companies, getting them financially stable and getting new employees for them so we can have emergency services right.

• “We need to look at some way to get affordable housing in Clarion County.

