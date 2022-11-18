Teen Driver Escapes Injuries in One-Vehicle Crash on I-80 in Limestone Township

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 19-year-old man was uninjured after he lost control of his vehicle on Interstate 80 on Tuesday evening.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15, on Interstate 80, in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2009 Honda Civic driven by 19-year-old Otabek Kenjaev, of Cleveland, Ohio, was traveling east when he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to rotate clockwise and exit the right lane of travel.

The vehicle cross the fog line and impacted the bridge at the approximate 11 o’clock position, causing the vehicle to continue to rotate before coming to final rest.

Kenjaev was using a seat belt and was not injured

According to police, Kenjaev was issued a traffic citation.

