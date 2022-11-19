The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

TodayCloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

TonightScattered snow showers, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 16. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

SundayScattered snow showers before 1pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 28. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday NightMostly clear, with a low around 16. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

MondaySunny, with a high near 41. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Monday NightMostly clear, with a low around 21.

TuesdaySunny, with a high near 43.

Tuesday NightMostly clear, with a low around 23.

WednesdaySunny, with a high near 46.

Wednesday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Thanksgiving DayPartly sunny, with a high near 46.

Thursday NightA chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

FridayRain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.