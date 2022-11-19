Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cranberry Ricotta Gnocchi With Brown Butter Sauce

You’ll be pleased with these pillowy dumplings!

Ingredients

3/4 cup dried cranberries, divided

2 cups ricotta cheese



1 cup all-purpose flour1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese1 large egg, lightly beaten3/4 teaspoon salt, divided3/4 cup butter, cubed2 tablespoons minced fresh sage1/2 cup chopped walnuts, toasted1/8 teaspoon white pepper

Directions

-Finely chop 1/4 cup cranberries. In a large bowl, combine ricotta cheese, flour, Parmesan cheese, egg, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and chopped cranberries; mix until blended. On a lightly floured surface, knead 10-12 times, forming a soft dough. Cover and let rest for 10 minutes.

-Divide dough into 4 portions. On a floured surface, roll each portion into a 3/4-in.-thick rope; cut into 3/4-in. pieces. Press and roll each piece with a lightly floured fork.

-In a Dutch oven, bring 4 qt. water to a boil. Cook gnocchi in batches for 30-60 seconds or until they float. Remove with a slotted spoon; keep warm.

-In a large heavy saucepan, cook butter over medium heat for 5 minutes. Add sage; cook 3-5 minutes longer or until butter is golden brown, stirring occasionally. Stir in walnuts, white pepper, and the remaining cranberries and salt. Add gnocchi; stir gently to coat.

