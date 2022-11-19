Faith E. (Vargason) Sager, age 66, of Tionesta, PA, died on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at her home in Tionesta.

She was born November 20, 1955 in Oil City, PA, daughter of the late Samuel A. and Margaret V. (Witherell) Vargason.

On August 6, 1983, Faith married David N. Sager at the Tionesta United Methodist Church.

He preceded her in death on November 4, 2013.

She was a member of the Tionesta United Methodist Church and was a regular volunteer at “Love In the Name of Christ” (Love INC) in Titusville, PA.

Faith was happiest when helping others and her warm smile was well known by all.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandson, Eli.

She is survived by her son, Shawn A. Sager and his partner Josh Rupert of Hopewell Township, PA; her daughter, Kati R. Phillips and her husband Brian, along with Faith’s grandson, Elijah “Eli” of Tionesta; two brothers, Keith O. Vargason and his wife Jane of Erie, PA; S. Craig Vargason and his wife Yolanda of Pleasantville, PA; three sisters: Tammy L. Hunter of Tionesta; Nora J. Galina and her husband Ben also of Tionesta; and Lora J. “Minnie” Wadlow and her husband Rich of Oil City, PA; and finally her much loved nieces and nephews: Michael Misko, Madie Misko, Matthew Vargason, Randi and Chris Eckenrode, Kyle and Bethany Harman, Austin Hunter, Chelsea and Kody Coulter, Benjamin Galina, Alyssa and Dan Meck, Ryan and Tonya Wadlow; along with several great nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Rhonda Harman; her nephew, Kevin Vargason; and her niece, Lisa Kuhn.

Friends will be received on Saturday, November 26, 2022 from 10-11 A.M. at the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta.

A Memorial Service will follow at 11 A.M. with Pastor Kathy Dom of the Tionesta United Methodist Church officiating.

Burial will be alongside her husband at Mt. Collins Cemetery in Tionesta.

Memorial contributions may be made to Love INC, P.O. Box 132, Titusville, PA 16354.

