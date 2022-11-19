Mary Jean Robertson, of Catonsville, MD, passed away peacefully after a long and blessed life on November 11, 2022 with her children by her side.

She was born May 8th, 1931, in Franklin, PA, a beloved Daughter of the late John W. and Mary Maude McNamara Reed.

As one of twelve children, Mary Jean attended Sacred Heart Academy and St. Patrick Church in Franklin, PA.

She worked at Joy Manufacturing before marrying and settling in Catonsville, MD with her late husband, Richard “Robbie” Robertson.

She and her adoring husband were loving and dedicated parents to six children.

Mary Jean was a caring mother and wonderful home maker who gave her all to her family.

Mary Jean was a faithful parishioner of St. Mark Catholic Church in Catonsville, MD.

She was a life-long member of Rolling Road Golf Club where she played for many years in the 9-hole woman’s group and worked on a world-class tan at the pool every summer.

She was an avid reader and crossword enthusiast.

During her later years, she poured herself into her cherished community as a volunteer at St. Agnes Hospital, The Bent Twig Garden Club, The Catonsville Woman’s Association and the Catonsville Library.

Mary Jean will be deeply missed by everyone whose lives she touched.

She was truly a source of inspiration to her children, instilling in all the importance of honesty, family, hard work and doing the next right thing.

Surviving are her children, Theresa, Stephen, Robin, Rick & Jim. Her legacy includes 20 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Also surviving are four sisters Elizabeth “Betty” Anderson, Judith “Judy” Thomas, Margaret “Margy” Griffen and her husband Paul all of Franklin, PA, and Martha “Marti” Vidoni and her husband Jim of Payson, UT; her brother, William T. “Mick” Reed and his wife Lita of Franklin, PA; and two sisters-in-law Joyce Reed of Titusville, FL and Sally Reed of Franklin, PA; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Mary Jean was also preceded in death by six brothers John “Jack” W. Reed, Jr., James “Jim” Reed, Paul R. Reed, George E. Reed, Richard A. “Dick” Reed and by an infant brother, Charles D. Reed.

In addition to her cherished husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved daughter Patricia “Patty”.

Please consider a donation in Mary Jean’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, as this organization was important to her.

A memorial mass & celebration of Mary Jean’s life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.ambrosefuneralhomes.com.

