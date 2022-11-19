Two-Vehicle Collision on Main Street in Clarion Borough

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A two-vehicle crash happened on Main Street in Clarion Borough on Friday night.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that the call came in at 10:26 p.m. on Friday, November 18, for a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of 6th and Main Street in Clarion Borough.

Clarion Fire & Hose Co. #1, Clarion Hospital EMS, and Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared at 11:35 p.m.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.

