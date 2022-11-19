 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Two-Vehicle Collision on Main Street in Clarion Borough

Saturday, November 19, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

3E099564- (1)CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A two-vehicle crash happened on Main Street in Clarion Borough on Friday night.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that the call came in at 10:26 p.m. on Friday, November 18, for a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of 6th and Main Street in Clarion Borough.

Clarion Fire & Hose Co. #1, Clarion Hospital EMS, and Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to the scene.

0DC1BB7A-

The scene was cleared at 11:35 p.m.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.